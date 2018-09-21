Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --Police are trying to figure out what killed a 38-year-old man and made two other men sick in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.
All three were found inside of a garage on the 400 block of East Eleanor Street around 3 a.m. Friday.
The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man is in critical condition. The third is in stable condition.
Police believe this could be an overdose case, although no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.
