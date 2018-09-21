Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage

Police are trying to figure out what killed a 38-year-old man and made two other men sick in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.All three were found inside of a garage on the 400 block of East Eleanor Street around 3 a.m. Friday.The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.A second man is in critical condition. The third is in stable condition.Police believe this could be an overdose case, although no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.------