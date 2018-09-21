MYSTERIOUS DEATH

Feltonville mystery: Man killed, 2 others sick in garage

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly mystery in Feltonville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 21, 2018.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Police are trying to figure out what killed a 38-year-old man and made two other men sick in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

All three were found inside of a garage on the 400 block of East Eleanor Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man is in critical condition. The third is in stable condition.

Police believe this could be an overdose case, although no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmysterious death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MYSTERIOUS DEATH
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
Sheriff: Woman mauled to death by her own dogs
47 years later, Boy Scout's death remains a mystery
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
More mysterious death
Top Stories
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City day care
New plan targets Center City traffic congestion
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Added police presence at Conestoga High School after threat
McDonald's catches fire in Doylestown, Bucks County
2 injured in chain-reaction crash on Pa. Turnpike in Bucks Co.
Shootout leaves 2 men wounded in Nicetown
Show More
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
FanDuel to pay out disputed $82K football bet
Serial robbery suspects wanted for more than a dozen hold-ups
New iPhones hit stores, customers wait outside Apple Store
Get free tickets for Museum Day on Saturday
More News