3 women shaking up the Philadelphia dining scene

By Natalie Jason
In honor of Women's History Month, we caught up with three women restaurant owners here in Philly.

Aimee Olexy is on her fourth spot, adding The Love to her classics Talula's Garden and Talula's Daily in the city, and Talula's Table in Kennett Square.

Nok Suntaranon is a new star on the scene, with her Kalaya just receiving a James Beard nomination for Best New Restaurant.

Sophia Neth recently opened Sophie's Kitchen after her parents decided to retire from the family restaurant.


The Love. | Instagram | Facebook
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19103
215-433-1555
Kalaya Thai Kitchen | Facebook | Instagram

764 South 9th Street, Philadelphia., PA 19147
215-385-3777
Sophie's Kitchen
522 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia., PA 19147
215-271-0888
