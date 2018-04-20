Fentanyl-laced heroin, marijuana seized at Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE --
Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the Port of Wilmington, earlier this week.

Officials from US Customs and Border Protection say they found fentanyl-laced heroin and 62 grams marijuana, during a random compliance inspection.

Chopper 6 HD was over the port on Wednesday as agents searched for contraband.

One person was arrested, in connection to the bust, two more were taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

