Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A Ferrari crashed into the front of reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant in West Hollywood Sunday afternoon, damaging the building and causing minor injuries.

The car crashed through the front of Pump restaurant at 8948 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said the vehicle somehow lost control and went crashing into the patio area of the restaurant. Photos from the scene show it smashed partly into the dining area, leaving broken glass and debris everywhere.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.

A Ferrari crashed into reality star Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant Pump in West Hollywood.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Vanderpump is a British restaurateur and reality TV personality who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and her own show, "Vanderpump Rules." She and her husband own dozens of restaurants in Los Angeles and London.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countycar crashferrarireality television
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Show More
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Shootout on Walnut Street leaves one critical
Chester County musician tells tale of Eagles' up-and-down season
What Americans should know about US airstrike
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: How far can the Birds go in playoffs?
More TOP STORIES News