Fertility doctor accused of using own DNA to father at least 11 children

EMBED </>More Videos

Fertility doctor lawsuit: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Last week, we told you about a Washington state woman who is suing her mother's fertility doctor after discovering the doctor is her biological father.

This lawsuit comes after he allegedly used his own DNA instead of DNA from the woman's father and an anonymous donor.

This week, we learned of another doctor accused of doing the same thing, but on a larger scale.

Dr. Norman Barwin is a retired Canadian physician who is now the subject of a class-action lawsuit. He is accused of using his own sperm to father at least 11 children without consent or knowledge from his patients.

One of those children is Rebecca Dixon, who became suspicious back in 2016 after a DNA test revealed her bloodline did not match her parents. However, it did match another woman's whose parents were also patients of Dr. Barwin's.

Dixon was one of the first to file suit, saying it was the right thing to do.

51 others are also suing Dr. Barwin, saying their DNA doesn't match either their father's or an intended anonymous donor.

The biological fathers remain unknown.

Dr. Barwin's lawyers have declined to comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fertilitybig talkersfamilydoctorsDNAlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DNA reveals fertility doctor fathered child
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News