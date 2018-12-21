Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody, Berreth not believed to be alive

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen Nov. 22.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (WPVI) --
Investigators served an arrest warrant Friday morning for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, who hasn't been seen in nearly a month, ABC News reported.

Frazee was seen handcuffed while being taken into custody. Moreover, sources say that Berreth, 29, is believed to be dead.

Berreth, mother of a 1-year-old girl, was last seen on Thanksgiving in the area of her Woodland Park home.

It was not immediately clear why Frazee was arrested. ABC News reported that Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said last week his client "continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation."

Loew also stated that Frazee wants to focus "on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth."
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Flood Warning for Delaware Valley
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
2 charged with staging fights between kids at facility for disabled
Lincoln University: Alleged thefts among students led to altercation
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Teen charged with fatal beating of retired Delco postal worker
Bullet misses toddler, dad shot in parking spot dispute
Pa. family decorates 62 Christmas trees in their home
Show More
Eagles create shrine to Nick Foles in locker room
Kenney signs 2 bills: $15/hr min wage for workers, Fair work week
Hustle and bustle of holiday travel begins
Messy morning commute around Philadelphia region
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
More News