Fiery crash leaves three dead, one injured in Haycock Township, Bucks County

HAYCOCK TOWSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead in Bucks County.

Officials say the crash happened just before midnight along the 1500 block of Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township.

Police say an SUV and a sedan crashed head-on.

The impact caused a fire, trapping four people and a dog inside the wreckage.

The two victims in the sedan, a 25-year-old man from Ottsville, PA and a 26-year-old man from Quakertown, PA, were killed, according to State Police.

A 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, NJ and a 26-year-old man from Ossining, NY were traveling in the SUV.

State Police say the 26-year-old man is the lone survivor of the crash and was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Officials say the dog also survived and was taken to a nearby vet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
