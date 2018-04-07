Police are investigating a fight that ended in gunfire outside a convenience store in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street.Police say a man in his 30s and a 49-year-old man got into a fight. It ended when shots were fired.The older man was hit in the shoulder and foot.He was rushed to Aria-Jefferson Health, Torresdale Campus in stable condition.The younger man suffered a graze wound to the head and was also hospitalized in stable condition.Investigators are working to determine exactly what led to the gunfire.No charges have been filed in the case.------