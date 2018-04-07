PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a fight that ended in gunfire outside a convenience store in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.
It happened at 3 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street.
Police say a man in his 30s and a 49-year-old man got into a fight. It ended when shots were fired.
The older man was hit in the shoulder and foot.
He was rushed to Aria-Jefferson Health, Torresdale Campus in stable condition.
The younger man suffered a graze wound to the head and was also hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine exactly what led to the gunfire.
No charges have been filed in the case.
