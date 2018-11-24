Fight ends with gunfire at North Jersey mall

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPVI) --It was a frightening few moments for thousands of shoppers at a mall in North Jersey Friday night when a fight ended in gunfire.
Police say an argument escalated inside The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Officers say two men got into an altercation just after 8 p.m.
Police say one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.
The other man was hit in the wrist.
The shooter ran away.
The mall was evacuated as a precaution, but no one else was hurt.
