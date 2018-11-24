Fight ends with gunfire at North Jersey mall

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was a frightening few moments for thousands of shoppers at a mall in North Jersey Friday night when a fight ended in gunfire.

Police say an argument escalated inside The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Officers say two men got into an altercation just after 8 p.m.

Police say one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.

The other man was hit in the wrist.

The shooter ran away.

The mall was evacuated as a precaution, but no one else was hurt.

