Fight ends with gunfire at North Jersey mall

It was a frightening few moments for thousands of shoppers at a mall in North Jersey Friday night when a fight ended in gunfire.Police say an argument escalated inside The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.Officers say two men got into an altercation just after 8 p.m.Police say one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.The other man was hit in the wrist.The shooter ran away.The mall was evacuated as a precaution, but no one else was hurt.------