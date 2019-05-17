Fight leads to shooting at Fishtown 7-Eleven parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives in Philadelphia are reviewing surveillance video that shows a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

Police said the 43-year old victim was shot on the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue in Fishtown just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said a fight sparked the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a car. He was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter.
