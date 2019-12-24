Fight sparks panic at Willow Grove Park Mall

A fight at the Willow Grove Park Mall caused some panic on Christmas Eve.

Montgomery County dispatch tells Action News a fight broke out inside the mall, knocking over a large piece of furniture, which caused a loud noise.

That noise caused panic in the mall, but no injuries have been reported.

Some took to social media saying shots were fired, but police confirm no shots were fired at the mall.

No arrests have been made.

It's unclear what sparked the fight.
