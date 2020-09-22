Arts & Entertainment

Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival begins featuring "Tribes on the Edge"

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival kicks off Wednesday, bringing the planet to us at home with more than 50 films.

The event usually happens in person during Earth Month in April, but they pivoted to create their first-ever virtual film event.

One of the highlights is "Tribes on the Edge," by filmmaker and environmentalist Celine Cousteau.

Celine takes us to the Brazilian Amazon as the indigenous communities fight for survival.

Tribal leaders asked her to tell their story.

Alicia Vitarelli had a chance to chat with her about this emotional project.

"It's really a privilege to be asked for help to say, 'We trust you to tell the world what we need to say, to share our story," said Cousteau. "They have very strong voices. As a film director and producer on this project, my job was to create a bridge for those voices to be heard."

Celine is also the winner of the festival's 2020 "Impact Award."

The Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through September 27.
