'Filth-Adelphia is Back': Philadelphia neighbors say trash is piling up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The trash has piled up around the city. The flies are breeding and in the summer heat, you know it smells.In the city's Mayfair neighborhood, people were eager to speak up regarding their trash concerns."There are enough diseases. They're just going around making new ones with all the trash out here," said neighbor Jean Saylor.Another resident Edwin Santiago said, "I sometimes have to pay the guys extra out of my own pocket, cash, to take the trash."Neighbor Anh Vuong said, "They're always late. In the past month, they're always late."In the city's Strawberry Mansion section, neighbors say a spot near 27th and Leigh Avenue became a dumping ground when the trash isn't collected.Resident Andrea Holder said, "Philadelphia is 'Filth-Adelphia.' They need to come in here and clean this up. It's nasty and it doesn't make any sense."Afi Sanders of Strawberry Mansion said, "'City can you come help us?' We're out here on 27th and Lehigh. I know I pay my taxes I'm a nurse."Neighbor Felix Trinidad said, "They don't care about this part of the city."From North Philadelphia to Southwest Philadelphia, another dumpsite was found at 58th and Greenway Avenue.Lieutenant Hodge said, "It's not called for. No excuse. Trash causes other things to happen. It causes all kinds of diseases and viruses and whatnot."The recycling also hasn't appeared to have been collected either.Adrian Thigpen, a local block captain who helps serve kids lunches says the children often eat out there."This is where these children sit around and eat on a daily basis," said Thigpen. "It's all around here, it's everywhere."Another neighbor Katrina Sherman said, "So now we have the trash spilling over from the sidewalk into the streets. Which the cats and dogs now are tearing up. It's maggots and flies and I think it's a health hazard."