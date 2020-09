Deadline for Philadelphia residents to sign up for Tropical Storm Isaias recovery

EMBED >More News Videos "My house is flooded": Residents in Philadelphia's Eastwick section spent Tuesday night cleaning up after severe flooding left their neighborhood underwater.

Do you have damage from Tropical Storm Isaias? Tomorrow is the deadline to get us info so we can see what government assistance there may be. Use our simple form ➡️ https://t.co/2YkGURM9e5. Eastwick residents, visit us at Penrose ES tonight, 4p to 730p. pic.twitter.com/CbM6RUUTgJ — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) September 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks the deadline for Philadelphia residents to sign up for help in recovery from Tropic Storm Isaias.Gallons of water flowed into neighborhoods like in Eastwick when the Darby and Cobbs creeks overflowed in early August.Residents need to fill out a survey detailing their damage. The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said on Tuesday, "Do you have damage from Tropical Storm Isaias? (Wednesday) is the deadline to get us info so we can see what government assistance there may be."They held an information session for Eastwick residents on Tuesday evening at Penrose Elementary School.According to officials, submission of your information does not guarantee assistance but does help them determine if assistance may be available.You may be contacted or visited based on your submission in the survey, officials said.Online: Tropical Storm Isaias: Damage Assessment Public Survey