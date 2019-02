EMBED >More News Videos Watch video from Chopper 6 over the fire at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.

The final report is in and investigators say they have found no evidence that the deadly fire at a West Chester senior living center was intentionally set.The ATF said the cause of the 5-alarm blaze is "undetermined."Four people were killed when fire swept through the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in November 2017.Investigators believe the fire started on a rear patio.Lack of outdoor sprinklers, which is not required by code, and excessive winds fueled the flames.