Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV

Finally, Andy Reid gets to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs erased a 10-point deficit and went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54.



It's the first Super Bowl crown for the Chiefs coach, who'll no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.
The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs, getting down 24-0 to Houston in the divisional round and then rallying from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.

They did it one more time, on football's biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl 4 - some 50 years ago.
Reid, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles for 14 years, never won a title with the Birds, but he laid the foundation for Philadelphia to become a contender. He went 130-93-1 as Eagles coach and reached four consecutive conference title games and a Super Bowl, but fell short of delivering a title in Philadelphia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
