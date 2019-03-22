$1M Powerball ticket sold at West Deptford ShopRite

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1-million was sold in Gloucester County.The ticket matched five numbers, but no the the Powerball number from Wednesday night's drawing.It was sold at the ShopRite on the 1000 block of Mantua Pike in West Deptford.The winning numbers were: 10, 14, 50, 53 and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 21.The Powerball jackpot remains at $625-million.The next drawing is Saturday night.