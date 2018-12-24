It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in the next Mega Millions drawing.There were no big winners on Friday night so the jackpot has now climbed to more than $320 million for the next drawing on Christmas night.There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.You can get the winning Mega Millions numbers during Action News at 11 p.m on Tuesday.-----