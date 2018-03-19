$456M Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3230086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winning Powerball tickets sold in Pa. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018.

Thrilled to have sold our 18th Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth $456.7 million annuity or $273.9 million cash. Check your tickets! We'll share the selling location when available. Congrats to our winner! #palottery https://t.co/3gMCZ2uEmT — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) March 18, 2018

A ticket sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania won the $456.7-million Powerball jackpot.The winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Manheim.The winning numbers of Saturday night's drawing were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66, and the Powerball was 7. The Power Play was 2X.The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million - a $273.9 million cash value. It is the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball game history.The Manheim Speedway located at 675 Lancaster Road will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.Three tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. The tickets were sold in California, Missouri and Texas.Meanwhile, $377-million is up for grabs in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.------