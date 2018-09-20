No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City

New Jersey is not ending its takeover of Atlantic City anytime soon.Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration released a report Thursday calling for changes in the way the city operates, and more effective help for residents and youth.It says significant state "direction and partnership" is still needed, and does not commit to a firm timetable for the takeover to end, saying that will only happen when the city is on a strong footing and much less reliant on state aid.The takeover was launched in 2016 under his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, who, along with the state Legislature, determined that Atlantic City was unable or unwilling to make tough decisions to get its finances and its half-billion dollars in debt under control.------