PERSONAL FINANCE

No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City

EMBED </>More Videos

Announcement expected to end the state takeover of Atlantic City. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey is not ending its takeover of Atlantic City anytime soon.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration released a report Thursday calling for changes in the way the city operates, and more effective help for residents and youth.

It says significant state "direction and partnership" is still needed, and does not commit to a firm timetable for the takeover to end, saying that will only happen when the city is on a strong footing and much less reliant on state aid.

The takeover was launched in 2016 under his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, who, along with the state Legislature, determined that Atlantic City was unable or unwilling to make tough decisions to get its finances and its half-billion dollars in debt under control.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financenew jersey newsAtlantic CityGovernor Phil Murphy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
What's the Deal: Credit card perks you may not know you have
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
What's the Deal: Teaching college students about building credit
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Show More
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
More News