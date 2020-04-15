Coronavirus

First round of stimulus payments expected to arrive in bank accounts Wednesday

By
More than 80 million people can expect to have their Economic Impact Payment hit their bank accounts by Wednesday.

This is the first round of stimulus checks.

The U.S. Department of Treasury said that the majority of eligible people should have their payments within the next two weeks.

The IRS launched a website Wednesday that allows users to track the status of their Ecominic Impact Payment.

FIRST ROUND OF STIMULUS PAYMENTS

These first payments are distributed to people who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the IRS to make a direct deposit.

Of that group, those with the lowest incomes should receive their payments first.

Social security recipients will also automatically receive their payments.

RELATED: It could take years for economy to bounce back from COVID-19 outbreak: Expert

PRINTED STIMULUS CHECKS

Tens of millions more people will be waiting for their check after Wednesday.
This is a needed boost of cash for so many people but they worry how long they can stretch these dollars.

RELATED: Feds say addition of President Trump's name to printed stimulus checks will not delay delivery

Eve Lowen works in the entertainment industry.

"I have unemployment so I'm lucky, but if this goes on for too long we will have to change trades and try to find work like everybody else. I don't know- see what happens," Lowen told 6abc.

The IRS is launching a tool on their website this week to check the status of your payment. They also have more information about stimulus eligibility on their website.
