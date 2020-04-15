Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Democratic lawmakers propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year.

Cash is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

Two Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would provide Americans with $2,000 in payments each month until the U.S. unemployment rate bounces back from the coronavirus emergency.

The bill, called the "Emergency Money for the People Act," was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year. Married couples that earn $260,000 or less would receive at least $4,000. Qualifying families with up to three children would receive an additional $500 per child.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible, according to the news release.
"A one-time, $1,200 check isn't going to cut it," Rep. Khanna said in the news release.

The Emergency Money for the People Act has 17 co-sponsors. Reps. Khanna and Ryan proposed the first cash infusion plan a month ago.

Under the bill, monthly payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would renew for another six months unless the employment-to-population ratio returns to the employment level of 60%, before the coronavirus emergency began.
The IRS says it's launching a new tool to allow people to track the status of their stimulus check, including the date payment is scheduled to be deposited or mailed to them.

