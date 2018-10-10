PERSONAL FINANCE

Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months

NEW YORK --
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points, its worst drop in eight months, led by sharp declines in technology stocks.

Rising bond yields have been drawing investors out of the stock market, and the best-performing stocks over the past year took some of the biggest losses Wednesday.

Amazon lost 6.2 percent and Netflix gave back 8.4 percent.

The Dow and the S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, lost more than 3 percent.

The 10-year yield is currently 3.20 percent, the highest in than seven years and up sharply form 2.82 percent in late August.
The S&P 500 lost 94 points, or 3.3 percent, to 2,785.

The Dow fell 831 points, or 3.1 percent, to 25,598. The Nasdaq fell 315 points, or 4.1 percent, to 7,422.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestock marketdow jonesfinance
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
What's the Deal: Credit card perks you may not know you have
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida
AccuWeather: Watching local impact from Michael
Son of NY limo owner charged following deadly crash
Police release bodycam videos of Rowan traffic stop
Villanova student stabbed in 'near-death' incident near bar
Meteorologist delivers forecast with her baby on her back
DA: Fmr. supervisor, girlfriend took sexually explicit photos of unconscious women
Police: Man arrested for purse snatching in Delaware
Show More
Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal
Woman removed from flight over 'emotional support' squirrel
PA Task Force-1 deploys ahead of Hurricane Michael
Father arraigned in death of toddler found in suitcase
Defense: Man didn't kill wife but dumped body after suicide
More News