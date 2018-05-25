PERSONAL FINANCE

Gas prices rise as holiday weekend arrives

Gas prices rise as holiday weekend arrives. Jenneatte Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30pm on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sunshine and warm weather greeted drivers as they went shopping and filled up at the pump ready to hit the road for a long weekend.

Though at times it was hard to tell they were excited.

Gas prices were top of mind for drivers who were heading out for the Memorial Day holiday.

The spike is hard not to notice. Motorists will be paying the highest gas prices since 2014.

Philadelphia is paying the most at $3.12, New Jersey prices are at $3.02 and Delaware is sitting at three cents below the national average at $2.94.

Few people will escape the pain at the pump, including Mike Knighter who drives a tour bus to and from D.C.

"It impacts me a lot because it takes away from your bottom line eventually," he said.

But it was a long and frigid winter, and most people are willing to pay whatever as we officially come out of what felt like hibernation.

AAA says our area could see the highest traffic volume since 2005 with almost half a million people hitting the roads.

