Gov. Phil Murphy signs revised 2021 New Jersey budget, millionaires tax

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a $32.7 billion budget on Tuesday, hiking taxes on millionaires and businesses and authorizing borrowing of up to $4.5 billion to avoid painful cuts stemming from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The budget passed the Democrat-led Senate and Assembly last week. The budget also provides taxpayer rebates of up to $500.The budget keeps state government running through June 30, running just nine months long because Murphy and legislators cut short the fiscal year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.It includes funding for schools, transit and public pensions, as well as more than $2 billion for the state's rainy day fund.It also has millions for other smaller projects benefiting towns in lawmakers' districts.The extra spending - as well as the borrowing combined with a $2 billion surplus - ignited fierce opposition from Republican lawmakers.Murphy and lawmakers also agreed to include rebates of up to $500 to couples making up to $150,000 with at least one dependent child and single parents with at least one dependent child making up to $75,000.Those rebates, though, aren't expected to go out until August 2021, a gubernatorial election year in New Jersey.