Here are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers for the $750 million jackpot

There's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball jackpot lottery drawing.

There's big money on the line with the latest Powerball jackpot lottery drawing!

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and the Powerball was 4.

This comes just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

Powerball Jackpot

Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.

The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
