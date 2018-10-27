There's big money on the line with the latest Powerball jackpot lottery drawing!
The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and the Powerball was 4.
This comes just days after a single winner of the Mega Millions scored an estimated $1.5 billion jackpot, the second largest.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.
Powerball Jackpot
Powerball jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last time a winning jackpot was drawn was on August 11 when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million. There have been 20 drawings since then without a winner.
The jackpot is the third largest in Powerball history, and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.
Powerball's current estimated $750 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option.
