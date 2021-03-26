Coronavirus

IRS: COVID face masks, hand sanitizer, other PPE now tax deductible

There's some new and important information for when you file your taxes this year. PPE like face masks and hand sanitizer are now tax deductible medical expenses.

The IRS made the announcement on Friday, saying COVID face masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE such as disinfectant wipes will be deductible medical expenses when Americans file their taxes this year.

They say Americans can deduct those PPE purchases as long as they're for the primary purpose of preventing the spread of COVID and for use by themselves, their spouse, or any dependents not covered by insurance, provided that total medical expenses exceed 7.5% of adjusted gross income.

The amounts paid for PPE are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements.

To qualify your PPE for a tax break, you must have bought it after January 1, 2020.

PPE costs are also eligible to be paid or reimbursed under flex spending plans and health savings accounts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeface maskmedicalirstaxescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New Jersey to expand COVID vaccine eligibility in April
Philly mayor discusses plans to spend $1.4 billion in COVID aid
Rutgers to require COVID vaccinations for on-campus students
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Victim of NE Philly murder was a Ph.D student, former Miss Nigeria
House collapse in North Philadelphia leaves 1 woman injured: Officials
Eagles trade down in this year's draft, get first-round pick in 2022
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Show More
Lane of I-295 to be closed through weekend after wall collapse
Man receives over 90,000 oily pennies as last paycheck
How Philly school district plans to use $1.2B of stimulus funding
New Jersey to expand COVID vaccine eligibility in April
Should the Sixers have gone all-in on a Kyle Lowry trade?
More TOP STORIES News