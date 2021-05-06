IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam

CHICAGO -- The ABC7 I-Team has heard from several people who received a letter from the White House regarding their stimulus payment.The letter outlines how much money was issued for your stimulus payment and then tells you to visit a website for more information. But is this legitimate or a scam?The letter even has President Joe Biden's signature on it and one viewer thought it might be a part of some sort of scheme, but the IRS confirms that it is legitimate correspondence.The IRS said the letter that people are receiving in the mail is "Notice 1444-C."The IRS issued a statement saying,