stimulus funds

IRS and Treasury to send payment to recipients who do not normally file tax return starting this weekend

Social security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return can expect to see a direct payment from the IRS and the Treasury Department this weekend.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury's website, the announcement was made Tuesday that they anticipate payments to be sent electronically and received on April 7.

"After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, March 25, the IRS began the multi-step process to review, validate, and test tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of Economic Impact Payments. If no additional issues arise, the IRS currently expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payment files at the end of this week," the department wrote on its website.

SEE ALSO: Still no stimulus money? Here's how to uncover the status of your check

So who exactly qualifies under this?

The Treasury Department's website states that Tuesday's announcement applies to Social Security, Supplementary Security Income (SSI) and Retirement Board Beneficiaries who did not file a tax return in 2019 or 2020 or those who did not use the non-filers tool.

What about those who do not have a bank account on file?

If you're a beneficiary who does not have a bank account on file, the IRS is still unclear about how you will receive your money, whether it'll be a paper check or debit card.

The Treasury Department also wrote the IRS is still reviewing data received for Veterans Affairs recipients and expects to determine a payment date and more details soon.

For more information, visit the Treasury Department's website. To track your check, you can also visit the Get My Payment tool.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirsmoneycoronavirus helppersonal financestimulus fundssocial securityu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Havertown, Pa. couple donates $1,400 stimulus checks
How Philly school district plans to use $1.2B of stimulus funding
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Philadelphia Mills mall identified as detective's stepson
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
As cases rise, Philly residents 65+ urged to get vaccine right away
Delaware expands vaccine eligibility to all residents 16+
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
White House expanding pause on student loan interest, collections
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
Show More
Authorities release photo of car wanted in Pa. mother's killing
Asian attack in New York: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church
Philadelphia Flyers, in playoff push, put Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers
Support women-owned businesses with #BeLocalish Deals and Steals!
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
More TOP STORIES News