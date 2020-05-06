stimulus funds

Stimulus checks: What happens to payments sent to deceased Americans?

As millions of Americans continue to wait for their stimulus check, some are receiving extra checks for deceased relatives and loved ones.

While extra money seems like a bonus, many families are wondering: Do I need to pay it back?

It's unclear.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have said that these payments should be returned to the government. However, the IRS has yet to issue formal guidance, saying it's aware of the problem and working to resolve it.

"You're not supposed to keep that payment," Mnuchin said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "We're checking the databases, but there could be a scenario where we missed something, and yes, the heirs should be returning that money."

RELATED: Stimulus checks calculator shows how much should you expect to get under the coronavirus stimulus bill passed

Under the CARES Act, Americans receive checks based solely on their tax returns for 2018 or 2019. So if a person died after filing a return in those years, chances are they're getting a check.

Experts say because of a lag in reporting data on who is deceased, the error is almost inevitable and has occurred with past stimulus payments as well.

AARP recommends that those who receive a deceased person's relief funds should hold onto the money until the IRS resolves this issue. They say experts recommend that people do not cash, deposit or spend money from a check received in error.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirscoronavirusstimulus fundsu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
Americans without bank accounts must wait for stimulus checks
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burning tractor trailer dangles from I-76 following deadly crash
888 more COVID-19 cases in Pa., 94 new deaths
Man arrested after disrupting salute to first responders: Police
Some N.J. beach towns to reopen on a limited basis Friday
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Pediatricians report concerning condition possibly linked to COVID-19
Area bridges to reopen cash toll lanes
Show More
Senior scientist says Trump administration ignored virus warnings
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Father pleads for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool, Rain and Drizzle Today
More TOP STORIES News