SECURITY BREACH

Macy's, Bloomingdale's data breach targeted online shoppers

EMBED </>More Videos

Macy's reports data breach. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

If you shopped online at Macy's or Bloomingdale's, make sure you check your credit card statement.

Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.

It targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.

Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.

The company is offering free protection services to customers.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesecurity breachretailmacy'sshoppingonline shoppingu.s. & worldmoney
SECURITY BREACH
Chili's says some restaurants hit by data breach
Student loan data breach affects 16,500 borrowers
Sonic Drive-In hack may impact millions of credit cards
Equifax dumps CEO in wake of damaging data breach
More security breach
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
New Jersey woman hits casino's largest online slots jackpot
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News