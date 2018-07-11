If you shopped online at Macy's or Bloomingdale's, make sure you check your credit card statement.
Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.
It targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.
Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.
The company is offering free protection services to customers.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Macy's, Bloomingdale's data breach targeted online shoppers
SECURITY BREACH
More security breach
PERSONAL FINANCE
More Personal Finance
Top Stories