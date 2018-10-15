PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M, just $2M less than largest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million - and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.

The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
NJ minimum wage going up 25 cents in 2019 to $8.85
Report says credit card rates have risen sharply
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man murdered during birthday party at speakeasy
Prince Harry, Meghan expecting baby in spring
Dirt bikes, ATVs swarm Philadelphia for memorial ride
Man shot while standing with wife at bus stop in Frankford
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Driver crashes in Lower Merion, brings down live wires
Fire displaces residents at East Windsor apartment complex
Show More
Hate fliers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654 million
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
Free job fair Monday at Courtyard by Marriot City Avenue
More News