Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $530M

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $475 million with a cash option of $307 million. The winning numbers were: 25-37-46-48-68 Mega Ball: 25
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
The $530 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.
RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.