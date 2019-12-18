Personal Finance

Mega Millions Results: Numbers drawn; Ohio winner get $372M jackpot

One lucky person in Ohio will be taking home the $372 million Mega Million jackpot after matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball for Tuesday's drawing.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 22-30-53-55-56 Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier 2

The winning ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Mentor, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. It's the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling in 2002.

The Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

In addition to the jackpot winners, three tickets matching five numbers were sold in Iowa, New York and West Virginia and a ticket matching five numbers with a Megaplier was sold in Pennsylvania.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Tuesday's jackpot was $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million

- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
1 critical after gunman fires into a North Philadelphia house party
Warning about mystery shopping scam
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway: Police
Another Philly school has been shuttered due to asbestos
#OskarStrong: Flyers, fans honor Lindblom in 4-1 win
Show More
Newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Suspect robs caricature artist, leaves sketch behind
Delco task force narrowing in on mysterious odor
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today, bitter cold tonight and Thursday.
DeSean Jackson takes kids on shopping spree
More TOP STORIES News