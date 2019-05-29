Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Tuesday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $418 million.It's the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The winning numbers are:There was no jackpot winner for Friday night's drawing.One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York. It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.The $418 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $263.3 million.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.