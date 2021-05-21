Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $515 million for the winning numbers drawing Friday night.

The winning numbers are 6-9-17-18-48, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

The grand prize comes with a cash option of $346.3 million. In the game's 19-year history, there have only been eight larger jackpots.

The jackpot has been growing since a $96 million jackpot was on February 16, 2021.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:


1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $1.050 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, Michigan)
4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. 731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
7. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
8. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
9. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
10. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID accused serial stalker, rapist on the run in Philly region
Local businesses are offering cash, classes and more for new hires
Exclusive video shows moment of Bensalem hit-and-run
Social media posts help feds track down local Capitol riot suspect
Thousands can relate to little boy's reaction to mom's surprise
NJ to end indoor mask mandate next week as shore gears up for holiday
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Show More
This rapid COVID test could deliver results within minutes
Christie Ileto opens up about postpartum depression during pandemic
South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life
Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around Delaware Valley
How a local wrestling team makes school history
More TOP STORIES News