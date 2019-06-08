Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $530M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $530 million for Friday night's drawing.

The $530 million jackpot comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2

The jackpot grew after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
