Mega Millions winning numbers drawn; jackpot now $348M

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to $348 million after the drawing on Christmas Day.There were more than a million winning tickets at all prize levels, so double check your tickets!The next drawing will take place Friday at 11 pm.The jackpot for that drawing will be the largest prize ever offered on the last draw day of any year since the game began in 2002.The $348 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $210.2 million. It has been rolling over since October.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.-----