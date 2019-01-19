New Jersey ranked as one of the worst states to retire

The state of New Jersey has been ranked as one of the worst to retire.
The personal finance website "Wallet Hub" ranked the Garden State at number 45, with only Kentucky, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia ranking lower.
The group looked into each state's affordability, health care and overall quality of life for retirees.
It recommends Florida as the top spot for retirement.
