POWERBALL

No winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620 million

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The next drawing will be on Wednesday Oct. 24 with an estimated $620 million with a cash value of $354.3 million.

According the Powerball website, there were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.

The numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot were:

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.6 billion after there were no winners Friday night.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states.
