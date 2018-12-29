U.S. & WORLD

No winning tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions

No winning tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 29, 2018.

You could start off the new year with a new financial situation.

There were no winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

That makes Tuesday's drawing worth an estimated $415 million.

But, don't tear up your tickets just yet!

There were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Those tickets are worth $1 million.

If you missed the drawing, here are the winning numbers: 9 - 10 - 25 - 37 - 38 and the mega ball was 21.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
More News