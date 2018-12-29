No winning tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions

You could start off the new year with a new financial situation.
There were no winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
That makes Tuesday's drawing worth an estimated $415 million.
But, don't tear up your tickets just yet!
There were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Those tickets are worth $1 million.
If you missed the drawing, here are the winning numbers: 9 - 10 - 25 - 37 - 38 and the mega ball was 21.
