No winning tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions

You could start off the new year with a new financial situation.There were no winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.That makes Tuesday's drawing worth an estimated $415 million.But, don't tear up your tickets just yet!There were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Those tickets are worth $1 million.If you missed the drawing, here are the winning numbers: 9 - 10 - 25 - 37 - 38 and the mega ball was 21.