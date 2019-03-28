One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot

💲7️⃣6️⃣8️⃣.4️⃣ Million Ways to Say #WINsconsin!

Powerball winning ticket sold in Wisconsin is largest in state’s Lottery historyhttps://t.co/e8ViLN0Jml pic.twitter.com/TtBmLDhxEC — Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) March 28, 2019

One winning ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot.We know that the ticket was sold in Wisconsin, but lottery officials have not released the exact location just yet.The winning numbers are:The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.