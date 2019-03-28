Personal Finance

One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot.

One winning ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot.

We know that the ticket was sold in Wisconsin, but lottery officials have not released the exact location just yet.



The winning numbers are: 16,20,37,44,62 and the Powerball is 12.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
