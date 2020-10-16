Personal Finance

Pennsylvania sees another big monthly drop in jobless rate

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's unemployment rate began to look like the rest of the nation's in September, taking another steep drop from its post-pandemic high as the labor force and payrolls grew, according to state figures released Friday.

However, the state still has yet to recover many of the jobs lost to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 8.1% in September, down 2.3 percentage points from August's adjusted rate of 10.4%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

That is below the state's pandemic-driven unemployment high of 16.1% in April, the highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.

The national rate was 7.9% in September. Pennsylvania was harder-hit by the pandemic than most states in the spring, and its unemployment rate had been one of the highest in the nation since.

Payrolls grew more slowly in September than in recent months, but gained back 19,400 of the more than 1.1 million jobs lost since mid-March.

With payrolls at nearly 5.6 million, Pennsylvania has regained slightly more than half the jobs lost in the past seven months, according to state figures.

In a survey of households, the labor force grew by an estimated 52,000 in September, closer to 6.4 million, still below the record high at close to 6.6 million in February. Unemployment fell by 141,000 while employment grew by 194,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepennsylvaniaeconomyfinanceunemploymentjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer risks his life to save suicidal man in Atlantic City
Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
Preparations underway as fans return for Sunday's Eagles game
Film crews return to Philly, boosting the economy and spirits
FBI searches headquarters of Local 98 in Philadelphia
Historic Delaware settlement provides $100 million investment
Show More
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
14-year-old recognized for COVID-19 treatment research
Crews begin to dismantle Philadelphia encampment
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Mount Holly
Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek COVID vaccine OK
More TOP STORIES News