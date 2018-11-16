PERSONAL FINANCE

Philadelphia reconciles $21 million in 'missing' funds

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia reconciles $21 million in 'missing' funds. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on November 16, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia authorities have reconciled much of the city's accounts to locate most of the seemingly "missing" $33 million.

City finance officials said Friday the term missing money gives a misconception that it was misspent or stolen. Finance officials with the help of an outside firm have spent the last few months reconciling financial records from several previous years to find the funds.

The "missing" amount went from $33.3 million to $23.3 million to $2.1 million as of Friday. Officials say $21 million was found after examiners saw duplicate payment entries made in different accounts, but money only was taken from one.

Officials say the full reconciliation will be finished by year's end and procedures and new policies have been put in place to prevent the issue from happening again.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financephilly newsmoney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man abducted, bound and robbed in NE Philadelphia
Trooper struck, injured at crash scene on NJ Turnpike
Report slams Wilmington over 3 firefighter deaths
Red Paw Relief equipment stolen in Northeast Philadelphia
Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident
Lower Moreland principal reads via FaceTime to kids stuck on bus
Philadelphia 8th grader wins $30,000 scholarship
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Show More
Wilmington police officer charged after standoff
Mixup leaves Trenton schools without security guards
Road closures for 2018 Philadelphia Marathon
2-year-old cancer patient in Pa. meets her organ donor
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
More News