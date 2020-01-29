Personal Finance

Powerball jackpot at $394M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be for a $394 million jackpot after there was no winner on Saturday.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, 67 and Powerball 18.

There hasn't been a winner since November and this would be the highest jackpot since June.

Wednesday's jackpot comes with a cash option of $274.6 million and would be the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever if there is a winner.

QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
-Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
-Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
-Jackpots start at $40 million and increase by at least $10 million per draw until the jackpot is one

-Odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million
-The largest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballu.s. & worldconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested after 9-month-old overdoses on fentanyl
Woman raped in Love Park; suspect wanted: Police
1 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard collision
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Today
76ers honor Kobe with 8 second violation, sneakers, jerseys
Hall of Famer, Valley Forge Military grad Doleman dies
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Show More
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
Americans evacuated from China amid coronavirus concerns pass screening
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
More TOP STORIES News