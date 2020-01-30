Personal Finance

Powerball Results: 1 ticket in Fla. hits $394M jackpot after winning numbers drawing

A winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's $394 million jackpot drawing was sold in the state of Florida.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball: 2.

It is the first Powerball jackpot winner since November and this would be the highest jackpot since June.

Wednesday's jackpot comes with a cash option of $274.6 million and is the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
-Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
-Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
-Jackpots start at $40 million and increase by at least $10 million per draw until the jackpot is won

-Odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million
-The largest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballu.s. & worldconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father made up story about home invasion after child killed: Police
Company that owns helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash suspending operations
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Teen wanted for murder of 79-year-old man
Upper Merion Township fire: 14 people, including 5 officers injured
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
Show More
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Man in custody following standoff at New Castle home
Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos in schools
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
More TOP STORIES News