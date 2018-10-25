PERSONAL FINANCE

Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M

DES MOINES, IOWA --
No one has won the big Powerball prize, so the estimated jackpot now grows to $750 million - the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The next drawing will be Saturday.

Wednesday night's $620 million Powerball jackpot looked sort of puny given all the attention lavished on the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina on Tuesday.

Only three lottery jackpots have been larger than this Powerball, but with two giant prizes in one week, it's hard not to compare.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.
