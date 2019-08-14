Scratch-off worth $3-million sold at Philly water ice shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stop for water ice just made someone in Philadelphia $3-million richer!
A $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off ticket worth - you guessed it - $3-million was sold at Germantown Water Ice on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.
For selling the winning ticket, the water ice shop receives a $10,000 bonus.
The $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off is a $30 game that offers five top prizes of $3-million.
To determine if they've won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery's Official App.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
