Personal Finance

Scratch-off worth $3-million sold at Philly water ice shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stop for water ice just made someone in Philadelphia $3-million richer!

A $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off ticket worth - you guessed it - $3-million was sold at Germantown Water Ice on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

For selling the winning ticket, the water ice shop receives a $10,000 bonus.

The $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club Scratch-Off is a $30 game that offers five top prizes of $3-million.

To determine if they've won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery's Official App.

Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financephilly newslottery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Person of interest in Pa. murders possibly spotted in Fla.
Chicken restaurant sells out of food in wake of racist letter
Police: Car chase after robbery ends in crash in Cobbs Creek
15 apps parents should know about
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway
Show More
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
AccuWeather: Very humid, scattered showers and a storm today
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
More TOP STORIES News