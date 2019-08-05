financial markets

Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates

NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped 3% on Wall Street, their worst loss of the year, after China countered President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat by letting its currency weaken to the lowest level in more than 10 years.

Investors fear that the escalating trade war between the two giant economic powers could do lasting damage to the world economy.

They responded Monday by dumping stocks and shoveling money into U.S. government bonds, which are considered ultra-safe. That sent bond yields sharply lower.

Technology companies, which would stand to suffer in a protracted trade war, took the biggest losses. Apple gave up 5.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 767 points, or 2.9%, to 25,717.

The S&P 500 fell 87 points, or 3%, to 2,844. The Nasdaq fell 278 points, or 3.5%, to 7,726.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefinancial marketsbusinesschinau.s. & worldstock market
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FINANCIAL MARKETS
Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone
DuPont plans 10 percent workforce cut in Dow merger
Greek finance minister resigns after decisive 'no' bailout vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Missing mother, baby located in Reading but not in custody
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Show More
Forrest Theatre releases additional 'Hamilton' tickets to the public
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Philadelphia Union Captain speaks out against gun violence
More TOP STORIES News