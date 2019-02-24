Time is running out for the mystery winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced last October to come forward.Whoever won the second largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history has until 5 p.m. on April 19 to walk into the South Carolina Lottery office in Columbia with the signed ticket and claim the jackpot.If the ticket goes unclaimed, the prize will be redistributed to "lottery participating" states.And the owner of the store where the winning ticket was sold will not receive his $50,000 bonus.